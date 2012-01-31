Shares in Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) rose as much as 6.17 percent on Tuesday, a day after the company signed a deal with Starbucks Corp to open the world's largest coffee company's cafes in India. "We expect the joint venture with Starbucks to be re-rating event for TGBL as it provides a huge growth opportunity in a fast growing space," brokerage Batlivala & Karani said in a note. At 9:51 a.m, the Tata Global stock was up 4.44 percent at 102.30 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)