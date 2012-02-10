Shares in Tayo Rolls jumped 20 percent, hitting its maximum daily limit, after the company said it will allot 8.5 million redeemable preference shares of 100 rupees each to founders of the company, namely Tata Steel and Yodogawa Steel Works. At 2.09 p.m., shares were up 20 percent at 69.60 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)