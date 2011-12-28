India's central bank is likely to auction the 91-day treasury bills at 8.4350 percent and the 364-day t-bills at 8.2950 percent, the median estimate of 10 respondents in a Reuters poll showed. For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast was 8.50 percent while the lowest was 8.40 percent and for the 364-day bills, these were 8.35 percent and 8.25 percent, respectively. The Reserve Bank of India is auctioning 40 billion rupees each of the two t-bills on Wednesday. The cut-offs at the last auction were 8.3946 percent for the 91-day t-bills and 8.2595 percent for the 364-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; editing by Malini Menon)