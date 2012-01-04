The Reserve Bank of India is likely to auction the 91-day
treasury bills at 8.49 percent and the 182-day t-bills at 8.42
percent, the median estimate of 12 respondents in a Reuters poll
showed. For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast was
8.55 percent while the lowest was 8.44 percent and for the
182-day bills, these were 8.57 percent and 8.36 percent,
respectively. The Reserve Bank of India is auctioning 60 billion
rupees of the 91-day t-bills and 40 billion rupees of the
182-day t-bills on Wednesday. The cut-offs at the last auction
were 8.4782 percent for the 91-day t-bills and 8.2692 percent
for the 182-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due
after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT).
(Reporting by Shamik Paul & Archana Narayan)