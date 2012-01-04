The Reserve Bank of India is likely to auction the 91-day treasury bills at 8.49 percent and the 182-day t-bills at 8.42 percent, the median estimate of 12 respondents in a Reuters poll showed. For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast was 8.55 percent while the lowest was 8.44 percent and for the 182-day bills, these were 8.57 percent and 8.36 percent, respectively. The Reserve Bank of India is auctioning 60 billion rupees of the 91-day t-bills and 40 billion rupees of the 182-day t-bills on Wednesday. The cut-offs at the last auction were 8.4782 percent for the 91-day t-bills and 8.2692 percent for the 182-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). (Reporting by Shamik Paul & Archana Narayan)