India's central bank is likely to auction the 91-day treasury bills at 8.52 percent and the 364-day t-bills at 8.06 percent, the median estimate of 10 respondents in a Reuters poll showed. For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast was 8.45 percent, while the lowest was 8.56 percent and for the 364-day bills, these were 8.00 percent and 8.15 percent, respectively. The Reserve Bank of India is auctioning 60 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day bills on Wednesday. The cut-offs at the last auction were 8.5201 percent for the 91-day t-bills and 8.3535 percent for the 364-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)