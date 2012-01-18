MUMBAI Jan 18 India's central bank is likely to auction the 91-day treasury bills at 8.58 percent and the 182-day t-bills at 8.48 percent, the median estimate of 10 respondents in a Reuters poll showed. For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast was 8.7 percent, while the lowest was 8.43 percent and for the 182-day bills, these were 8.6 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively. The Reserve Bank of India is auctioning 60 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day bills on Wednesday. The cut-offs at the last auction were 8.5619 percent for the 91-day t-bills and 8.4215 percent for the 364-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)