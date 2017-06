* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.37 percent, higher than last week's sale cut-off of 8.31 percent, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * Highest forecast for the 91-day treasury bills in the poll is 8.41 percent; lowest is 8.27 percent, * The 182-day T-bills are seen being sold at 8.37 percent versus auction cut-off of 8.57 percent two weeks ago. * Highest forecast for 182-day bills comes in at 8.55 percent; lowest at 8.30 percent. * The RBI will auction 90 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan, Shamik Paul and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)