MUMBAI Jan 25 India's central bank is likely to auction the 91-day treasury bills at 8.69 percent and the 364-day t-bills at 8.42 percent, the median estimate of 10 respondents in a Reuters poll showed. For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast was 8.75 percent, while the lowest was 8.65 percent and for the 364-day bills, these were 8.54 percent and 8.30 percent, respectively. The Reserve Bank of India is auctioning 60 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day bills on Wednesday. The cut-offs at the last auction were 8.5619 percent for the 91-day t-bills and 8.2007 percent for the 364-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)