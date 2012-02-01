MUMBAI Feb 1 India's central bank is likely to auction the 91-day treasury bills at 8.731 percent and the 182-day t-bills at 8.54 percent, the median estimate of 10 respondents in a Reuters poll showed. For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast was 8.78 percent while the lowest was 8.65 percent, and for the 182-day bills, these were 8.65 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively. The Reserve Bank of India is auctioning 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day bills on Wednesday. The cut-offs at the last auction were 8.7293 percent for the 91-day t-bills and 8.5523 percent for the 182-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)