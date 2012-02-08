MUMBAI Feb 8 India's central bank is likely to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.84 percent and 364-day t-bills at 8.53 percent at an auction on Wednesday, the median estimate of 12 respondents in a Reuters poll showed. For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast was 8.90 percent while the lowest was 8.75 percent, and for the 364-day bills, these were 8.65 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively. The Reserve Bank of India is auctioning 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day bills on Wednesday. The cut-offs at the last auction were 8.8131 percent for the 91-day t-bills and 8.4713 percent for the 364-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)