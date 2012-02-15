MUMBAI Feb 15 India's central bank is likely to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.90 percent and 182-day t-bills at 8.64 percent at an auction on Wednesday, the median estimate of 11 respondents in a Reuters poll showed. For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast was 8.93 percent while the lowest was 8.85 percent, and for the 182-day bills, these ranged from 8.74 percent to 8.55 percent. The Reserve Bank of India is auctioning 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day bills on Wednesday. The cut-offs at the last auction were 8.8969 percent for the 91-day t-bills and 8.6613 percent for the 182-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)