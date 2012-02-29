MUMBAI Feb 29 The Reserve Bank of India
is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 9.11 percent and
182-day t-bills at 8.74 percent at an auction on Wednesday, the
median estimate of 10 respondents in a Reuters poll showed. For
the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast was 9.5 percent,
while the lowest was 9 percent, and for the 182-day bills, these
were 8.80 percent and 8.70 percent. The RBI is auctioning 80
billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 40 billion rupees of
182-day bills on Wednesday. The cut-offs at the last auctions
were 9.0227 percent for the 91-day t-bills and 8.6613 percent
for the 182-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due
after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT).
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)