MUMBAI Feb 29 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 9.11 percent and 182-day t-bills at 8.74 percent at an auction on Wednesday, the median estimate of 10 respondents in a Reuters poll showed. For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast was 9.5 percent, while the lowest was 9 percent, and for the 182-day bills, these were 8.80 percent and 8.70 percent. The RBI is auctioning 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day bills on Wednesday. The cut-offs at the last auctions were 9.0227 percent for the 91-day t-bills and 8.6613 percent for the 182-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)