MUMBAI, March 7 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 9.06 percent and 364-day t-bills at 8.54 percent at an auction on Wednesday, the median estimate of 10 respondents in a Reuters poll showed. For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast was 9.10 percent, while the lowest was 9.02 percent, and for the 364-day bills, these were 8.65 percent and 8.50 percent. The auction comprises 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day bills. The cut-offs at the last auctions were 9.0646 percent for the 91-day t-bills and 8.5067 percent for the 364-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; editing by Malini Menon)