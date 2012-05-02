* The RBI will auction 100 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday. * RBI is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.427 percent, higher than last week's sale cut-off of 8.40 percent, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * Highest forecast for the 91-day treasury bills in the poll is 8.50 percent; lowest is 8.37 percent. * The 364-day t-bills are seen being sold at 8.244 percent versus auction cut-off of 8.166 percent two weeks ago. * Highest forecast for 364-day bills comes in at 8.30 percent; lowest at 8.20 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com)