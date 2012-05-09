* The Reserve Bank of India will auction 90 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. * The central bank is expected to sell the 91-day treasury bills at 8.3980 percent, lower than last week's sale cut-off of 8.4364 percent, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. * Highest forecast for the 91-day treasury bills in the poll is 8.44 percent; lowest is 8.33 percent. * The 182-day t-bills are seen being sold at 8.3580 percent versus auction cut-off of 8.3780 percent two weeks ago. * Highest forecast for the 182-day bills comes in at 8.40 percent; lowest at 8.30 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com)