BRIEF-Network Ltd issued 49.1 mln shares in terms of scheme of reduction of share capital
* Issued 49.1 million shares in terms of scheme of reduction of share capital of co reducing paid up value of each equity share of co to INR 2
MUMBAI Dec 7 India's central bank is likely to auction the 91-day treasury bills at 8.70 percent and the 182-day t-bills at 8.53 percent, according to the median estimate of 10 respondents in a Reuters poll. For the 91-day treasury bills the highest forecast was 8.73 percent while the lowest was 8.60 percent and for the 182-day bills, they were 8.65 percent and 8.40 percent, respectively. The central bank is auctioning 40 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills on Wednesday. The cut-offs at the last auction were 8.8131 percent for 91-day bills and 8.8361 percent for 182-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due around 2:30 p.m. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)
* Issued 49.1 million shares in terms of scheme of reduction of share capital of co reducing paid up value of each equity share of co to INR 2
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion