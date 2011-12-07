MUMBAI Dec 7 India's central bank is likely to auction the 91-day treasury bills at 8.70 percent and the 182-day t-bills at 8.53 percent, according to the median estimate of 10 respondents in a Reuters poll. For the 91-day treasury bills the highest forecast was 8.73 percent while the lowest was 8.60 percent and for the 182-day bills, they were 8.65 percent and 8.40 percent, respectively. The central bank is auctioning 40 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills on Wednesday. The cut-offs at the last auction were 8.8131 percent for 91-day bills and 8.8361 percent for 182-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due around 2:30 p.m. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)