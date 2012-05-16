* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 8.43 percent, little changed from last week's sale
cut-off of 8.4364 percent, according to a Reuters poll of 13
traders.
* Highest forecast for the 91-day treasury bills in the poll was
8.44 percent; lowest was 8.39 percent.
* The 364-day T-bills are seen being sold at 8.3 percent versus
auction cut-off of 8.3065 percent two weeks ago.
* Highest forecast for 364-day bills came in at 8.37 percent;
lowest at 8.25 percent.
* The RBI will auction 100 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50
billion rupees of 364-day bills.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com /
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)