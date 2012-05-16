* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.43 percent, little changed from last week's sale cut-off of 8.4364 percent, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders. * Highest forecast for the 91-day treasury bills in the poll was 8.44 percent; lowest was 8.39 percent. * The 364-day T-bills are seen being sold at 8.3 percent versus auction cut-off of 8.3065 percent two weeks ago. * Highest forecast for 364-day bills came in at 8.37 percent; lowest at 8.25 percent. * The RBI will auction 100 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day bills. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com / swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)