Shares in India's export-driven software services companies rose
on Wednesday on hopes a weaker rupee would improve their
profitability.
The Indian rupee touched a two-week low on Wednesday weighed
by heavy demand for dollars from oil importers, while negative
shares raised foreign fund outflow concerns.. At
1:29 p.m, the rupee was at 50.61/62.
Indian IT services companies draw more than 50 percent of
their revenue from the United States.
Most of the IT companies have given revenue projection based
on the rupee level of 51.25-51.50 against the dollar, said
Kavita Vempalli, IT analyst, Nirmal Bang.
"This (the rupee's movement) indicates that the IT companies
are heading towards their target," she said.
Robust earnings from Oracle, the world's No. 3 software
maker, also boosted sentiment, traders said. Oracle's software
sales rose 7 percent from a year earlier to $2.4 billion in the
third quarter.
Tata Consultancy Services gained 3.4 percent and
Infosys 1.26 percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)