US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
March 14 Shares in Tata Consultancy Services dropped 3.3 percent to 1,157 rupees after a Nomura research report warned India's largest software services exporter was facing a "muted" Q4 following the brokerage's visit with the company's management.
"TCS is likely to see a muted 4Q according to management, with volume growth likely lower than the 3.2% that it registered in 3Q and only slightly better than flattish," said Nomura in its report dated March 13.
Nomura kept TCS at "neutral" with a target price of 1,200 rupees.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Edited by Rafael Nam)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.