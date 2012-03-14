March 14 Shares in Tata Consultancy Services dropped 3.3 percent to 1,157 rupees after a Nomura research report warned India's largest software services exporter was facing a "muted" Q4 following the brokerage's visit with the company's management.

"TCS is likely to see a muted 4Q according to management, with volume growth likely lower than the 3.2% that it registered in 3Q and only slightly better than flattish," said Nomura in its report dated March 13.

Nomura kept TCS at "neutral" with a target price of 1,200 rupees.

