Shares of Tech Mahindra, computer services firm, rose as Mahindra Satyam, in which it holds 43 percent, reported higher-than-expected margins in October-December, two institutional sales people said. "EBITDA margin at 16.2 percent have expanded on a sequential basis despite Satyam giving salary hikes," said an analyst at a foreign research house. Mahindra Satyam reported a stronger-than-expected five-fold jump in quarterly net profit, mainly helped by the fall in the value of the rupee. At 10:30 a.m, shares of Tech Mahindra were up 3.67 percent to 680 rupees, and Mahindra Satyam were up 2.1 percent to 77.70 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)