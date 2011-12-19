India's 50-stock NSE Nifty may see a relief rally from 4,530-4,540 levels, three technical analysts said. As per Elliot wave patterns and other technical studies, 4,530 may provide a good relief rally, though a bear market bottom is far away, Jai Bala, chief market technician of cashthechaos.com, said. Sameet Chavan, technical analyst at Angel Broking, said the 4,540 level also coincides with a downward sloping trend line, joining two lows of 4,728 and 4,639. The 14-day relative strength of Nifty is at 30, which generally signifies that the index is oversold. Nifty has fallen more than 10.5 percent from the intraday high of 5,099 made on Dec. 7. At 11:42 a.m, Nifty was down 1.67 percent at 4,574 levels. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)