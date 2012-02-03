Goldman Sachs has downgraded capital goods maker Thermax Ltd to sell from neutral, and retained its target price at 384 rupees, citing deterioration in order flow prospects. The research house said in a note the company reported the sixth sequential order inflow decline in October-December. . At 11:11 a.m, shares of Thermax were up 1.25 percent to 512.10 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)