Shares in tour operator Thomas Cook (India) fell as much as 16.8 percent after parent Thomas Cook said on Tuesday it had entered fresh talks with its banks over the terms of its borrowing following a further deterioration in its trading and cash position and delayed the publication of its full year results, dealers said.. Thomas Cook group shares were trading 68.38 percent lower on LSE, while its Indian unit shares were trading at 38 rupees, down 13.72 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)