Kotak Institution has upgraded Titan Industries to 'buy' from 'add' and cut the target price to 210 rupees from 240 rupees saying the share price correction was overdone. Titan has lost as much as 15.61 percent in the last seven trading sessions. Concerns over near-term demand, deceleration in jewellery demand and volatility in gold prices have resulted in the stock underperforming the BSE-30 index by 17 percent in the past one month and 22 percent over three months, Kotak said in a note. Kotak said while volatility in gold prices was likely to impact Titan's performance in the second half of 2012 fiscal year, discretionary purchases are likely to be postponed given the muted macro-economic environment. At 11.45 a.m shares were at 164.80 rupees, up 5.54 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)