Shares in Titan Industries watches and jewellery maker rose as much as 3.5 percent on Tuesday on hopes that the recently-announced hike in import duties on gold might be rolled back following widespread protests from domestic jewellery makers.

Jewellers in India have shut stores since Saturday continuing their protests against the gold duty increase announced as part of the 2012/13 federal budget on Friday. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)