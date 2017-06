Citigroup has started coverage of Titan Industries with a 'sell' rating and target price of 190 rupees, citing unfavourable risk-reward profile due to valuations and volatile gold prices. "We forecast 30 percent revenue and earnings (cumulative average growth rate) over FY11-13.... The scope for meaningful positive surprises appears limited," said Citi in a note on Monday. The bank expects momentum to slowdown due to structurally higher gold prices, sharp diamond price inflation, challenging macro conditions and increasing competition. At 10:12 a.m., shares of Titan were down 3 percent at 192.45 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)