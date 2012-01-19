Goldman Sachs has started coverage of Titan Industries Ltd with a buy rating and a target price of 221 rupees, implying 20 percent upside potential. The 25 percent correction over the past six months offers an opportunity for investors to participate in a long-term structural story in specialty retail, Goldman Sachs said in a note. "We believe that the company's established jewellery business will see sufficiently high revenue growth over the next three years to ensure adequate funding for store expansion and diversification into other businesses such as eyeglasses," Goldman Sachs said. At 10.36 a.m, the stock was up 0.10 percent at 183.90 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)