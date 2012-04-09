Shares of tyre manufacturers gained after India extended anti-dumping duties on certain types of tyres from China and Thailand until Oct. 7, according to a notice from the Ministry of Finance.

"The news is positive, as domestic industry will be protected to an extent," Surjit Arora, sector analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, adding Indian tyre makers would otherwise face intense competition from abroad.

Shares of Apollo Tyres rose 1.8 percent, while Ceat gained 2.4 percent and MRF rose 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)