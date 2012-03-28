US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Shares in UB group companies, except Kingfisher Airlines , were trading higher after news channel CNBC TV18 reported Heineken may buy 12-13 percent of chairman Vijay Mallya's stake in United Breweries (UBL), traders said.
Heineken already owns 37.5 percent stake in United Breweries, the report said.
United Spirits, United Breweries and UB Holding were trading higher by 1.5-4.5 percent in a weak Mumbai market which was down 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.