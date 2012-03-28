Shares in UB group companies, except Kingfisher Airlines , were trading higher after news channel CNBC TV18 reported Heineken may buy 12-13 percent of chairman Vijay Mallya's stake in United Breweries (UBL), traders said.

Heineken already owns 37.5 percent stake in United Breweries, the report said.

United Spirits, United Breweries and UB Holding were trading higher by 1.5-4.5 percent in a weak Mumbai market which was down 0.8 percent.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)