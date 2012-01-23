Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd. touched their 52-week high rising as much as 5.72 percent after the company said December quarter net profit nearly doubled to 6.17 billion rupees.. The sharp rise was "aided by better operating performance and lower interest costs," Angel Broking said in a note. Operating margins for the quarter rose by 2.83 percentage points, despite cost pressures from higher coal and freight costs, the brokerage added. At 10.15 a.m., shares were up 2.78 percent at 1,244.90 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)