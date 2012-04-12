Shares in United Spirits fell as much as 3.5 percent after brokerage CLSA downgraded it to underperform from outperform citing the sharp run-up in the stock in the last one month, dealers said.

The brokerage expects United Spirits to report another weak quarter as it expects January-March earnings to contract 18 percent year-on-year.

"A sharp 34 percent Y-o-Y rise in interest costs would further exert pressures and we do not expect any significant deleveraging even in FY13," CLSA said in a note.

At 12:27 p.m., shares were down 2.8 percent at 696.95 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)