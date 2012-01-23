Shares in United Spirits Ltd were trading down as much as 7 percent in opening trades after the company on Friday reported a 64 percent fall in third quarter net profit to 470 million rupees.. Macquarie has downgraded United Spirits to 'underperform' from 'outperform' post earnings and cut target price to 440 rupees from 1,100 rupees. Sharp drop in volume growth, surprise jump in raw material costs despite being a sugar surplus year and significant increase in leverage ratio were the key reasons for downgrade, it said. At 9.37 a.m., shares were down 5.11 percent at 593.40 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)