Shares in United Spirits Ltd jumped 13.4 percent because of short covering in the futures and options segment, derivative dealers said. Traders, who built up short postions after the company posted a 64 percent fall in Oct-Dec net profit, are now covering up, said the dealers. At 13.00 p.m, open interest in the January contract was down as much as 3.4 percent at 0.4 million shares. The stock was up 12.32 percent at 641.90 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)