BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Shares in Unity Infraprojects Ltd were trading higher on news the company received orders worth 4.85 billion rupees. . The engineering and construction company has an order book of 44.21 billion rupees as of date, the company said in a statement. At 11.09 a.m, the stock was up 3.6 percent at 46.10 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
(Repeating to add more Ratings as of June 8, 2017.) Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: