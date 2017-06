Shares of Indian oil explorers Oil and Natural Gas Corp , Oil India and Cairn India fell more than 5 percent after the budget proposed to raise cess on crude oil to 4,500 rupees per tonne from 2,500 rupees per tonne.

The cess imposed on indigenously produced crude oil is used for the development of the petroleum sector.

The increase in cess will shave 8-10 percent off the earnings of ONGC, Oil India in FY13, said an analyst tracking the sector at a foreign brokerage house. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)