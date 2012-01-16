Shares of luggage maker VIP Industries fell on unwinding of long positions in its January futures contract, two futures and options dealers said. At 11:26 a.m, open interest positions in near-month reduced by 322,500 shares, a fall of 8 percent. The futures contract price fell more than 4.17 percent to 89.65 rupees, while the share price was down 4.13 percent at 49.45 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)