Shares in engineering solutions provider Voltas Ltd rose more than 3 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded it to "buy" from "neutral" and raised its target price to 145 rupees from 113 rupees.

The upgrade was on back of optimism about the future returns from Volta's plan to increase capex in the Middle East, along with its stable position in the growing air-conditioning market, Goldman Sachs said in the note. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)