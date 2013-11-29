MEDIA-ONGC to raise 1,671 crore rupees for associate firm OPaL - Mint
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* India's rupee and bonds could see some support on data late on Friday showing the country's economy grew more strongly than expected in the July-September quarter. * However, the rupee will start trading without a critical crutch as the central bank ends special currency swap windows to banks raising funds abroad - which had brought $25 billion in inflows since the end of September - on Saturday. * State-run oil companies are also sourcing most, if not all, of their dollars in markets and not at the special window provided by the RBI. * In bonds, traders are anticipating the RBI could soon raise the amount banks can borrow from its liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) or the term repo facilities by relaxing the cap on borrowing up to 0.5 percent of deposits. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a 8.95 to 9.10 percent range initially during the week. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: HSBC Manufacturing PMI (0500 GMT) Wed: HSBC Services PMI (0500 GMT) Fri: Foreign exchange reserves (1130 GMT) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Mar 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20171.10 NSE 93110.40 ============= TOTAL 113281.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M