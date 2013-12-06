* Results on Sunday of state elections held recently will be a
key driver for Indian bond and currency markets.
* The exit polls have projected a strong showing for the key
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. Such an outcome would be seen
as positive for the rupee because the party is seen as being
more business-friendly.
* Ahead of that, U.S. non-farm payrolls data will be key with a
strong number likely to spark fears of an early withdrawal in
monetary stimulus.
* India will also report October factory output and November
consumer inflation data which will be key ahead of RBI's Dec. 18
rate meeting.
* CPI is being seen as having gained weight in the RBI's
monetary policy decisions.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Sun: State election results
Wed: Money supply data (1100GMT)
Thurs: Nov CPI, Oct industrial output (1130GMT)
Fri: Foreign exchange reserves (1130 GMT)
