* Results on Sunday of state elections held recently will be a key driver for Indian bond and currency markets. * The exit polls have projected a strong showing for the key opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. Such an outcome would be seen as positive for the rupee because the party is seen as being more business-friendly. * Ahead of that, U.S. non-farm payrolls data will be key with a strong number likely to spark fears of an early withdrawal in monetary stimulus. * India will also report October factory output and November consumer inflation data which will be key ahead of RBI's Dec. 18 rate meeting. * CPI is being seen as having gained weight in the RBI's monetary policy decisions. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Sun: State election results Wed: Money supply data (1100GMT) Thurs: Nov CPI, Oct industrial output (1130GMT) Fri: Foreign exchange reserves (1130 GMT)