HSBC has downgraded Welspun Corp Ltd to neutral from overweight and cut target price to 165 rupees from 265 rupees. "The company reported lower-than-expected sales volume and we believe it is likely to miss its full-year guidance on sales volume as well," HSBC said in a note. The bank also believes global slowdown has adversely impacted the pipe maker's capital expenditure decisions for large projects. At 11:31 a.m, the stock was down 3 percent at 148.5 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)