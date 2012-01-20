Shares in Wipro Ltd, the country's third largest software services exporter, rose as much as 5.3 percent in opening trades on Friday after it reported a 10.4 percent rise in December quarter profit, roughly in-line with market expectations. . Wipro's revenues are in-line, margins have disappointed and guidance better than Infosys, MF Global said in a first cut report. RBS said that the results were decent and fourth quarter FY12 guidance in constant currency terms was at 1-3 percent versus Infosys' guidance at 0-0.2 percent. At 9.49 a.m., shares were up 4.19 percent at 421.00 rupees.