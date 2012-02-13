Shares in Wipro Ltd fell as much as 2.21 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the Indian software firm to 'sell' form 'neutral', dealers said. "We believe that despite some signs of recovery, a complete turnaround may be prolonged, amid a slowing tech spending environment," Goldman Sachs said in a note. The investment bank also believes Wipro may continue to lag its large cap peers in terms of revenues, earnings per share and compounded annual growth rate. At 10.58 a.m., the stock was down 2.08 percent at 439.99 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)