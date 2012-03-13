Shares in Wipro Ltd fell after the company said that a trust controlled by its billionaire founder Azim Premji plans to sell up to 35 million shares, or around 1.4 percent stake in the company, on the stock market via a new auction process.

"This will definitely increase the number of shares available for trade in the market," said an institutional sales person.

At 10:47 a.m., shares of Wipro were down 1.40 percent at 431.60 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)