BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia and the U.S.
Shares in information technology stocks fell after the Indian rupee jumped more than 2 percent on Friday, a day after the central bank curbed speculation in the forwards market. At 12.49 p.m., TCS, the country's largest software exporter, was down 1.15 percent at 1,168 rupees, Wipro was 1.25 percent lower at 401.50 rupees, while HCL Technologies was 0.4 percent down at 411.35 rupees. The benchmark index was up 1.24 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------