Shares in information technology stocks fell after the Indian rupee jumped more than 2 percent on Friday, a day after the central bank curbed speculation in the forwards market. At 12.49 p.m., TCS, the country's largest software exporter, was down 1.15 percent at 1,168 rupees, Wipro was 1.25 percent lower at 401.50 rupees, while HCL Technologies was 0.4 percent down at 411.35 rupees. The benchmark index was up 1.24 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)