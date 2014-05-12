BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
MUMBAI May 12 India's NSE index gained as much as much as 2.1 percent to breach the psychologically key level of 7,000 points for the first time on hopes that exit polls would show Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in ongoing elections.
The broader NSE's record high of 7,000.25 points breached an all-time high of 6,871.35 hit just on Friday.
Domestic-oriented shares led the rally, with the NSE bank sub-index also hitting a record high. ICICI Bank Ltd gained 1.3 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd was up 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market