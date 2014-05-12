MUMBAI May 12 India's NSE index gained as much as much as 2.1 percent to breach the psychologically key level of 7,000 points for the first time on hopes that exit polls would show Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in ongoing elections.

The broader NSE's record high of 7,000.25 points breached an all-time high of 6,871.35 hit just on Friday.

Domestic-oriented shares led the rally, with the NSE bank sub-index also hitting a record high. ICICI Bank Ltd gained 1.3 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd was up 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)