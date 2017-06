MUMBAI Feb 19 India's domestic bond and currency markets will be closed on Tuesday for a banking holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

The Indian rupee closed on Monday at 54.1850/1950 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.22/23.

The 10-year government bond yield fell 1 basis point to 7.82 percent on Monday.

The overnight cash rate closed at 7.90/7.95 percent, little changed from Friday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)