MUMBAI Dec 19 India's guar seed futures
rose 4 percent, their maximum permissable limit, on Monday due
to good export demand and lower output this year, analysts said,
reversing a two-session fall after a special margin was imposed
on the longside last week.
* The January guar seed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed at 6,497
rupees per 100 kg, up 4 percent.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market guar seed rose 227 rupees to
6,263 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures rose for the third straight session on Monday
as traders bought expecting higher demand and on fears acreage
may fall this year in some areas, analysts said.
* The January chana contract closed up 0.76 percent
at 3,411 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi spot market, chana rose 72 rupees to 3,422 rupees
per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS
Soybean and soyoil futures rose, bolstered by a weak rupee,
thin soybean arrivals in the local spot markets and gains in the
overseas markets, analysts said.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose on Monday as
investors grew concerned over hot weather hurting the South
American soy crop, which could potentially limit global supplies
of edible oil.
* The January soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 1.25 percent up at
686.15 rupees per 10 kg.
* Earlier in the day, the contract hit a high of 690.5
rupees, the highest level for the second month contract since
March 2008.
* The most-active January soybean contract finished
1.98 percent higher at 2,440.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the
January rapeseed contract edged 0.2 percent higher to
3,446 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 9.85 rupees to
678.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 45 rupees to 2,415
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar, in Rajasthan, rapeseed
eased 4 rupees to 3,280 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Turmeric futures hit their maximum 4 percent upper limit as
traders shifted positions to the far month April contract a day
before the December contract expires, analysts said.
* Analysts and traders, however, expect higher stocks and
expectations of increased output next year to weigh on prices at
higher levels.
* The April turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) gained 4.01 percent
to end at 4,460 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 34.5 rupees to 5,273 rupees
per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures edged up due to a supply squeeze in spot and
estimates of lower domestic output. Competitive prices in the
global market also supported, analysts said.
* Hope of increase in supplies from month end or January,
however, restricted the upside.
* January pepper on NCDEX inched up 0.3 percent to
close at 35,630 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 189.5
rupees to end at 36,542.50 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended up on a decline in daily
supplies while marginal export inquiries supported, analysts
said.
* The most active January jeera ended 3.77 percent
higher at 14,792 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Unjha spot market, price was up 129.5 rupees at
14,387.5 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)