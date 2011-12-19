MUMBAI Dec 19 India's guar seed futures rose 4 percent, their maximum permissable limit, on Monday due to good export demand and lower output this year, analysts said, reversing a two-session fall after a special margin was imposed on the longside last week.

* The January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed at 6,497 rupees per 100 kg, up 4 percent.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market guar seed rose 227 rupees to 6,263 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures rose for the third straight session on Monday as traders bought expecting higher demand and on fears acreage may fall this year in some areas, analysts said.

* The January chana contract closed up 0.76 percent at 3,411 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market, chana rose 72 rupees to 3,422 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Soybean and soyoil futures rose, bolstered by a weak rupee, thin soybean arrivals in the local spot markets and gains in the overseas markets, analysts said.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose on Monday as investors grew concerned over hot weather hurting the South American soy crop, which could potentially limit global supplies of edible oil.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 1.25 percent up at 686.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* Earlier in the day, the contract hit a high of 690.5 rupees, the highest level for the second month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean contract finished 1.98 percent higher at 2,440.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed contract edged 0.2 percent higher to 3,446 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 9.85 rupees to 678.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 45 rupees to 2,415 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar, in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 4 rupees to 3,280 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures hit their maximum 4 percent upper limit as traders shifted positions to the far month April contract a day before the December contract expires, analysts said.

* Analysts and traders, however, expect higher stocks and expectations of increased output next year to weigh on prices at higher levels.

* The April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) gained 4.01 percent to end at 4,460 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 34.5 rupees to 5,273 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures edged up due to a supply squeeze in spot and estimates of lower domestic output. Competitive prices in the global market also supported, analysts said.

* Hope of increase in supplies from month end or January, however, restricted the upside.

* January pepper on NCDEX inched up 0.3 percent to close at 35,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 189.5 rupees to end at 36,542.50 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended up on a decline in daily supplies while marginal export inquiries supported, analysts said.

* The most active January jeera ended 3.77 percent higher at 14,792 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha spot market, price was up 129.5 rupees at 14,387.5 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)