MUMBAI Dec 21 India's guar futures closed
off their record highs as traders booked profit apprehending a
sharp correction in the market.
* Earlier in the day, the contract rose their maximum
permitted daily limit of 4 percent to hit a fresh record high of
7,028 rupees per 100 kg.
* The January guar seed contract closed up 0.1
percent at 6,765 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent
upper circuit and a record high at 7,028 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seed and gum price has risen so much that traders
fear demand from confectionary producers in Europe and China may
decline, triggering a sell-off, Vimala Reddy, analyst with Karvy
Comtrade said.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market guar seed rose 299 rupees to
6,876 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures fell for the second straight session as
consumer demand moderated in the spot market and weather
conditions were conducive in key chana growing areas.
* The chana contract for January delivery was down
2.15 percent at 3,307 rupees per 100 kg, after breaching the 3
percent initial lower limit at 3,264 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 45 rupees to 3,366 rupees
per 100 kg.
SPICES
Turmeric futures hit a new contract high on Wednesday as
traders bought expecting local and export demand to push up
price sharply in coming sessions, analysts said.
* The April turmeric contract jumped 3.64 percent to
end at 4,610 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 4,626
rupees earlier in the day.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric gained 66 rupees to end at 5,364
rupees per 100 kg. Prices have fallen more than 68 percent since
the start of the year.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended higher due to estimates of lower
production and thin stocks although start of supplies from the
new season crop restricted the gains, analysts said.
* January pepper gained 0.27 percent to end at
35,545 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials estimate domestic pepper output
43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last
year.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 277 rupees
to close at 35,879 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended lower as higher area
under cultivation and weak spot offset concerns that crop yield
may decline due to higher-than-normal temperature during the
sowing period.
* The most active January jeera fell 1.98 percent to
close at 14,437 rupees per 100 kg.
* As on Dec. 19, farmers have sown jeera on 264,000 hectares
from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.
* In Unjha spot market, jeera ended almost unchanged at
14,486 rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Soyoil futures erased early gains to end steady as the
rupee's rise offset gains in the Malaysian palm oil, while
rapeseed rose on lower area under cultivation, analysts said.
* January soyoil contract finished 0.1 percent down
at 680.4 rupees per 10 kg. The contract hit a high of 690.5
rupees on Monday, the highest level for the second month
contract since March 2008.
* The most-active January soybean closed down 0.68
percent at 2,414 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed
rose 0.32 percent to 3,442 rupees per 100 kg.
* A sharp rebound in local shares amid recovering global
appetite for risk and some dollar inflows lifted the Indian
rupee on Wednesday, even though its outlook remains bearish.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.36
million hectares as on Dec. 16, compared with 6.66 million
hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged down 1.7 rupees to
677.7 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell by 10 rupees to 2,404
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell
31 rupees to 3,333 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team)