MUMBAI Dec 21 India's guar futures closed off their record highs as traders booked profit apprehending a sharp correction in the market.

* Earlier in the day, the contract rose their maximum permitted daily limit of 4 percent to hit a fresh record high of 7,028 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January guar seed contract closed up 0.1 percent at 6,765 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit and a record high at 7,028 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed and gum price has risen so much that traders fear demand from confectionary producers in Europe and China may decline, triggering a sell-off, Vimala Reddy, analyst with Karvy Comtrade said.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market guar seed rose 299 rupees to 6,876 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures fell for the second straight session as consumer demand moderated in the spot market and weather conditions were conducive in key chana growing areas.

* The chana contract for January delivery was down 2.15 percent at 3,307 rupees per 100 kg, after breaching the 3 percent initial lower limit at 3,264 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 45 rupees to 3,366 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures hit a new contract high on Wednesday as traders bought expecting local and export demand to push up price sharply in coming sessions, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract jumped 3.64 percent to end at 4,610 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 4,626 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric gained 66 rupees to end at 5,364 rupees per 100 kg. Prices have fallen more than 68 percent since the start of the year.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended higher due to estimates of lower production and thin stocks although start of supplies from the new season crop restricted the gains, analysts said.

* January pepper gained 0.27 percent to end at 35,545 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials estimate domestic pepper output 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 277 rupees to close at 35,879 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended lower as higher area under cultivation and weak spot offset concerns that crop yield may decline due to higher-than-normal temperature during the sowing period.

* The most active January jeera fell 1.98 percent to close at 14,437 rupees per 100 kg.

* As on Dec. 19, farmers have sown jeera on 264,000 hectares from last year's 209,300 hectares in Gujarat.

* In Unjha spot market, jeera ended almost unchanged at 14,486 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Soyoil futures erased early gains to end steady as the rupee's rise offset gains in the Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed rose on lower area under cultivation, analysts said.

* January soyoil contract finished 0.1 percent down at 680.4 rupees per 10 kg. The contract hit a high of 690.5 rupees on Monday, the highest level for the second month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean closed down 0.68 percent at 2,414 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed rose 0.32 percent to 3,442 rupees per 100 kg.

* A sharp rebound in local shares amid recovering global appetite for risk and some dollar inflows lifted the Indian rupee on Wednesday, even though its outlook remains bearish.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.36 million hectares as on Dec. 16, compared with 6.66 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged down 1.7 rupees to 677.7 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell by 10 rupees to 2,404 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 31 rupees to 3,333 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team)