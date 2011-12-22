MUMBAI Dec 22 Guar futures in India closed off their record highs on Thursday as traders booked profits on concerns that demand may decline due to high prices, analysts said.

* The January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) closed up 1.74 percent at 6,883 percent at 6,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* Earlier in the day, the contract rose its daily upper limit of 4 percent to hit a record high of 7,036 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Guar has risen to very high level and is expected to fall from here," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president, research, Angel Commodities Broking.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 244 rupees to 6,632 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures closed down on subdued demand in the spot markets and favourable weather that would support a good harvest, analysts said.

* The chana January contract closed down 1.54 percent at 3,256 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 61 rupees to 3,306 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Thursday due to profit-taking driven by higher arrivals and a weak spot market that mirrored the trend in the U.S. soy market that declined on improving weather prospects in South America, analysts said.

* January soyoil contract closed down 0.21 percent at 679 rupees per 10 kg. The contract hit a high of 690.5 rupees on Monday, the highest level for the second month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean fell 0.81 percent to 2,394.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed dropped 0.52 percent to 3,424 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged down 1.55 rupees to 676.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 23 rupees to 2,381 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 8 rupees to 3,325 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up in a see-saw trade. It hit a new contract high earlier in the day due to good export demand though mounting arrivals and prospects of a bumper crop next year weighed on sentiment.

* The April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) gained 0.39 percent to end at 4,644 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 4,690 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 45 rupees to end at 5,319 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overseas demand is there and is supporting prices. Turmeric prices may gain until fresh arrivals from the new crop hit the markets by January-February," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended higher, supported by estimates of lower production and thin stocks, analysts said.

* January pepper gained 2.31 percent to end at 36,365 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* Traders expect prices to be steady with an upward bias till the middle of January, when arrivals from the new season crop peak.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 47 rupees to close at 35,832 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose due to a fall in daily supplies and export demand.

* The most active January jeera ended 1.47 percent higher at 14,649 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha spot market, prices edged down 8.5 rupees to 14,477.50 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)