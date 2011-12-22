MUMBAI Dec 22 Guar futures in India
closed off their record highs on Thursday as traders booked
profits on concerns that demand may decline due to high prices,
analysts said.
* The January guar seed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) closed up 1.74 percent
at 6,883 percent at 6,750 rupees per 100 kg.
* Earlier in the day, the contract rose its daily upper
limit of 4 percent to hit a record high of 7,036 rupees per 100
kg.
* "Guar has risen to very high level and is expected to fall
from here," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president,
research, Angel Commodities Broking.
* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 244 rupees to 6,632
rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures closed down on subdued demand in the spot
markets and favourable weather that would support a good
harvest, analysts said.
* The chana January contract closed down 1.54
percent at 3,256 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 61 rupees to 3,306 rupees
per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS
Oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Thursday due to
profit-taking driven by higher arrivals and a weak spot market
that mirrored the trend in the U.S. soy market that declined on
improving weather prospects in South America, analysts said.
* January soyoil contract closed down 0.21 percent
at 679 rupees per 10 kg. The contract hit a high of 690.5 rupees
on Monday, the highest level for the second month contract since
March 2008.
* The most-active January soybean fell 0.81 percent
to 2,394.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
dropped 0.52 percent to 3,424 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged down 1.55 rupees
to 676.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 23 rupees to
2,381 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 8 rupees to 3,325 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended up in a see-saw trade. It hit a new
contract high earlier in the day due to good export demand
though mounting arrivals and prospects of a bumper crop next
year weighed on sentiment.
* The April turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) gained 0.39 percent
to end at 4,644 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of
4,690 rupees earlier in the day.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 45 rupees to end at 5,319
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Overseas demand is there and is supporting prices.
Turmeric prices may gain until fresh arrivals from the new crop
hit the markets by January-February," said Punamchand Gupta, a
trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended higher, supported by estimates of lower
production and thin stocks, analysts said.
* January pepper gained 2.31 percent to end at
36,365 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output
at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* Traders expect prices to be steady with an upward bias
till the middle of January, when arrivals from the new season
crop peak.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 47 rupees
to close at 35,832 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose due to a fall in daily
supplies and export demand.
* The most active January jeera ended 1.47 percent
higher at 14,649 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Unjha spot market, prices edged down 8.5 rupees to
14,477.50 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)