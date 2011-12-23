MUMBAI Dec 23 India's soyoil futures surged to hit their highest level in almost four years, bolstered by an over 2 percent rise in Malaysian palm oil and strong demand in local spot markets.

* Soybean futures followed gains in the U.S. soy market due to worries dry weather in South America could hit output, while rapeseed climbed on lower domestic acreage, they said. Rapeseed is India's main winter-sown oilseed.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 2.22 percent at 694.1 rupees per 10 kg. Earlier in the day, it hit a high of 694.9 rupees -- the highest level for the first month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean contract Rose 1.4 percent to 2,428 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed rose 1.37 percent to 3,471 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* Crops in parts of far southern Brazil should get welcome rains on Friday and Saturday but dry weather returns next week, which could stress the region's corn and soybeans, a U.S. forecaster said.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 11.6 rupees to 687.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 20 rupees to 2,401 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 33 rupees to 3,358 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures climbed to a near three-week high on Friday on short covering ahead of the weekend that was driven by upbeat U.S. data and prospects of lower output triggered by heavy rain fall in parts of Malaysia.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures reversed early losses to close 4 percent up, their maximum permitted upper limit, at their new record high on buying by traders expecting strong demand.

* The January guar seed contract closed at 7,159 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Though fundamentals are strong, the present rally is not reflecting that," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* Guar prices have been on a rising trend for the past few months on good export demand, weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output. Prices have nearly doubled since September.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 122 rupees to 6,754 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures fell for a fourth consecutive session on lower demand for spot and on expectations of a good crop given the favourable weather in northern states, analysts said.

* The January chana contract closed down 3.47 percent at 3,143 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent daily lower limit at 3,128 rupee per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 122 rupees to 3,235 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as traders sold on higher spot supplies and expectations of bumper crop next year, analysts said. Good export demand, however, arrested a sharper fall.

* The April turmeric contract on NCDEX fell 0.56 percent to end at 4,618 rupees per 100.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric gained 36 rupees to finish at 5,355 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended off lows on short covering by traders triggered by estimates of lower output next year.

* January pepper fell 1.69 percent to close at 35,750 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting their maximum daily lower limit of 4 percent earlier in the day

* The prices declined on profit-taking driven by marginal supplies from the new season crop and a slowdown in exports ahead of Christmas holidays.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 426 rupees to close at 35,406 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended higher as a fall in daily supplies and higher export demand spurred buying.

* The most active January jeera ended 2.63 percent higher at 15,035 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 98.5 rupees to end at 14,576 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)